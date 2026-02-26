Matas Buzelis News: Productive in loss
Buzelis supplied 20 points (6-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Thursday's 121-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Buzelis put together another strong showing offensively and led the Bulls in scoring, but it wasn't enough to prevent Chicago from dropping another game. The second-year forward has been one of the few bright spots for the Bulls lately, as the team now owns an 0-11 record in February. Buzelis should continue to see opportunities to shine in the starting lineup.
