Matas Buzelis headshot

Matas Buzelis News: Records first career 40-point game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Buzelis finished with 41 points (16-28 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 45 minutes during Tuesday's 130-124 overtime win over Golden State.

Buzelis delivered a career-high 41 points with the help of a strong showing from the field. However, the 2024 first-round pick's contributions didn't stop in the scoring column, as he accounted for two of Chicago's six steals on the night and swatted away a pair of shots to total five blocks over his last two appearances. Buzelis has been handed more opportunities lately due to a slew of key injuries to the rotation, and he's responded by averaging 24.0 points over his last six outings.

Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matas Buzelis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matas Buzelis See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
6 days ago
10 Fantasy Basketball “Iron Men”: Top-100 Players with Elite Availability
NBA
10 Fantasy Basketball “Iron Men”: Top-100 Players with Elite Availability
Author Image
Dan Bruno
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
27 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
29 days ago