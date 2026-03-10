Matas Buzelis News: Records first career 40-point game
Buzelis finished with 41 points (16-28 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 45 minutes during Tuesday's 130-124 overtime win over Golden State.
Buzelis delivered a career-high 41 points with the help of a strong showing from the field. However, the 2024 first-round pick's contributions didn't stop in the scoring column, as he accounted for two of Chicago's six steals on the night and swatted away a pair of shots to total five blocks over his last two appearances. Buzelis has been handed more opportunities lately due to a slew of key injuries to the rotation, and he's responded by averaging 24.0 points over his last six outings.
