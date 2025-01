The Bulls recalled Buzelis from the G League's Windy City Bulls on Saturday.

Buzelis recorded 21 points (8-24 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, five blocks, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 98-95 loss to the Texas Legends. Buzelis should continue to operate as one of Chicago's primary bench options in their forward rotation.