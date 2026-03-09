Matas Buzelis headshot

Matas Buzelis News: Returns with 20 point-efforrt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Buzelis closed with 20 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 30 minutes during Sunday's 126-110 loss to Sacramento.

Buzelis recorded a solid line in the loss with production in every major category. The 2024 first-round pick has matched career-high production with near-perfect attendance. Thursday's absence marked his first absence of the season and only the third absence of his two-year tenure with the Bulls. Over 63 games, Buzelis is averaging 15.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks.

Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls
