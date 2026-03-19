Matas Buzelis headshot

Matas Buzelis News: Scores 19 in blowout defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Buzelis notched 19 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 139-109 loss to the Raptors.

The Bulls looked completely overmatched in a 30-point loss to the Raptors, but Buzelis was one of the few standout performers for Chicago. The second-year forward has recorded at least 18 points and seven rebounds in his last three games, and he's averaging a strong 22.5 points per game since the beginning of March, making him one of the top scoring options for the Bulls alongside Josh Giddey. Buzelis' growth in his second year in the league has been notable, and the young forward seems ready to handle a bigger role on a steady basis in the Bulls' offensive scheme.

Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls
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