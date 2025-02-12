Fantasy Basketball
Matas Buzelis News: Scores team-high 12 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Buzelis totaled 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 19 minutes during Tuesday's 132-92 loss to the Pistons.

Buzelis remained in the starting lineup, leading the Bulls with 12 points. Only two players scored double-digits as Chicago turned in arguably the worst performance by any team this season. Ignoring this game, Buzelis has been trending in the right direction of late and appears as though he is going to play upwards of 30 minutes per game moving forward.

