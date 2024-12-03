Matas Buzelis News: Sets new career-high scoring mark

Buzelis supplied 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 22 minutes during Monday's 128-102 victory over the Nets.

Buzelis scored in double digits just for the third time this season, and the rookie relied on the efficiency of his shot to reach the 20-point mark for the first time in 2024-25. Buzelis is trending in the right direction and not only for this scoring output, as he's logged at least 20 minutes in four of his last six appearances off the bench.