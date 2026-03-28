Matas Buzelis News: Sniffs double-double
Buzelis ended Friday's 131-113 loss to the Thunder with 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one block across 34 minutes.
Buzelis ended just one rebound shy of recording what would've been his second double-double of the month. Even though he struggled massively with his three-point shot, this was another solid outing from the young forward, who has embraced a bigger role on offense for the Bulls as the season has progressed. To note, Buzelis has scored at least 15 points in all but two of his 12 appearances since the beginning of March and is averaging 19.7 points per game since the All-Star break.
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