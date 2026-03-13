Matas Buzelis headshot

Matas Buzelis News: Strikes for 22 in Thursday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 8:37am

Buzelis amassed 22 points (7-19 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 142-130 loss to the Lakers.

The second-year forward didn't appear to be hampered by a minor ankle injury that he's been playing through in March, as Buzelis scored at least 20 points for the third straight game and the sixth time in his last seven. Over that stretch, he's averaging 23.7 points, 6.6 boards, 3.6 threes, 2.7 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals.

Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls
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