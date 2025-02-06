Matas Buzelis News: Strong performance in start

Buzelis logged 14 points (4-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), five rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 127-108 loss to the Timberwolves.

Buzelis received the first start of his career, sliding in for Lonzo Ball who was resting on the second night of a back-to-back. Having upped his production of late, Buzelis made the most of his promotion, delivering another strong two-way performance. With the Bulls positioned towards the bottom of the standings once again, the hope is that Buzelis will now be able to hold onto a significant role for the remainder of the season.