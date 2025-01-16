Matas Buzelis News: Ties career-high three blocks

Buzelis posted eight points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds and three blocks across 17 minutes during Wednesday's 110-94 loss to the Hawks.

Although Buzelis hasn't scored double-digit points since Dec. 5, the rookie forward is making a strong defensive impact, recording multiple blocks in 10 separate outings this season. Still, Buzelis' overall efficiency is concerning since he's shooting just 38.1 percent from the field in 2024-25.