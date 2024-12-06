Matas Buzelis News: Will play Friday

Buzelis (nose) is available for Friday's game against the Pacers, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Buzelis suffered a nose contusion, and while he didn't suffer a fracture, there's a chance he'll wear a mask Friday. Buzelis has been earning more minutes of late, and he's averaging 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks across 17.6 minutes per game across his last five outings. He posted a career-high 20 points as recently as Dec. 2 in a win over the Nets.