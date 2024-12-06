Fantasy Basketball
Matas Buzelis headshot

Matas Buzelis News: Will play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Buzelis (nose) is available for Friday's game against the Pacers, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Buzelis suffered a nose contusion, and while he didn't suffer a fracture, there's a chance he'll wear a mask Friday. Buzelis has been earning more minutes of late, and he's averaging 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks across 17.6 minutes per game across his last five outings. He posted a career-high 20 points as recently as Dec. 2 in a win over the Nets.

Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls
