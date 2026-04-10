Matas Buzelis News: Will play Friday

Buzelis (illness) said he will play in Friday's game against the Magic, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Buzelis is set to shed his questionable tag and return from a three-game absence. The second-year forward has averaged 16.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 blocks across 30.6 minutes per contest over his last five appearances.