Matisse Thybulle Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Thybulle (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Thybulle managed to log a full practice Thursday, per Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland, so he appears to be trending in the right direction after being sidelined since Oct. 29 due to a right knee injury. The Blazers will presumably monitor Thybulle closely leading up to tipoff before providing another update on his availability.

Matisse Thybulle
Portland Trail Blazers
