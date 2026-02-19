Matisse Thybulle Injury: Iffy for Friday
Thybulle (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets.
Thybulle managed to log a full practice Thursday, per Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland, so he appears to be trending in the right direction after being sidelined since Oct. 29 due to a right knee injury. The Blazers will presumably monitor Thybulle closely leading up to tipoff before providing another update on his availability.
