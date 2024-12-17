Matisse Thybulle Injury: Not yet taking contact

Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups said Tuesday that Thybulle (ankle) has resumed standstill shooting on the court but hasn't progressed to taking contact, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Thybulle has been sidelined all season, first due to his recovery from a right knee procedure before he suffered a Grade 2 right ankle sprain in November while ramping up during his return-to-play program. While Thybulle's ability to get back on the court in some capacity is good news, his season debut shouldn't be viewed as imminent until he's able to start taking some contact in practice.