Matisse Thybulle Injury: Out at least three weeks
The Trail Blazers announced Tuesday that Thybulle suffered a Grade 2 right ankle sprain while ramping up in an effort to return to the court and is expected to miss 3-6 weeks.
Thybulle hasn't played this season while recovering from a knee injury and has now suffered a new ankle injury setback. The 27-year-old forward will likely remain sidelined until at least the beginning of 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now