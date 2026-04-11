Matisse Thybulle Injury: Probable for Sunday
Thybulle (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Kings.
Despite picking up a foot issue Friday against the Clippers, Thybulle will most likely be good to go for Sunday's regular-season finale. He's recorded at least one steal in nine of the past 10 games, averaging 7.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.6 steals during this stretch.
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