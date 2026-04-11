Matisse Thybulle headshot

Matisse Thybulle Injury: Probable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 6:16pm

Thybulle (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Despite picking up a foot issue Friday against the Clippers, Thybulle will most likely be good to go for Sunday's regular-season finale. He's recorded at least one steal in nine of the past 10 games, averaging 7.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.6 steals during this stretch.

Matisse Thybulle
Portland Trail Blazers
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