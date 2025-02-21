Matisse Thybulle Injury: Progressing to 3-on-3 drills

Head coach Chauncey Billups said Friday that Thybulle (ankle) has started doing some light 3-on-3 work, though he hasn't been cleared for any 5-on-5 action yet, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Thybulle has yet to make his season debut due to a right ankle injury, and Billups relayed that there is no clear timetable for his return, per Highkin. The 27-year-old swingman will likely require a significant ramp-up period before he's cleared to return to game action, and he can be considered week-to-week moving forward.