Matisse Thybulle Injury: Questionable to return Friday
Thybulle is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Clippers due to a right foot issue.
Thybulle logged nine minutes in the first half, chipping in one point (1-2 FT), three steals and two blocks. If he's unable to return in the second half, Kris Murray will likely help pick up the slack.
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