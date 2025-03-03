Fantasy Basketball
Matisse Thybulle Injury: Remains out Monday

Updated on March 3, 2025 at 11:10am

Thybulle (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's game against the 76ers.

Thybulle is still waiting to make his season debut, though he appears to be getting close to playing again after head coach Chauncey Billups said Feb. 21 that the veteran forward had resumed taking part in light 3-on-3 work on the court. Once he's formally cleared to suit up, Thybulle will likely be in store for only a minor role in the rotation.

