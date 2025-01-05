Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matisse Thybulle headshot

Matisse Thybulle Injury: Ruled out for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 5, 2025 at 2:25pm

Thybulle (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Detroit.

Thybulle will have to wait at least one more game to make his season debut as he recovers from a Grade 2 right ankle sprain. The 27-year-old sustained the ankle injury in November while ramping up from an offseason surgery on his right knee. The swingman's next chance to make his season debut will come Wednesday against the Pelicans.

Matisse Thybulle
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now