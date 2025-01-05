Matisse Thybulle Injury: Ruled out for Monday

Thybulle (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Detroit.

Thybulle will have to wait at least one more game to make his season debut as he recovers from a Grade 2 right ankle sprain. The 27-year-old sustained the ankle injury in November while ramping up from an offseason surgery on his right knee. The swingman's next chance to make his season debut will come Wednesday against the Pelicans.