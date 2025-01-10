Matisse Thybulle Injury: Still not ready to play Saturday

Thybulle (ankle) remains sidelined for Saturday's game against the Heat.

A right ankle sprain will prevent Thybulle from making his regular-season debut Saturday once again, and his next chance to play arrives Tuesday against the Nets. Toumani Camara should remain an established starter at small forward for the Blazers going forward, while Kris Murray and Dalano Banton figure to remain routine members of Portland's rotation against Miami.