Matisse Thybulle headshot

Matisse Thybulle Injury: Won't make season debut Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 3, 2025 at 3:11pm

Thybulle (ankle) won't play in Saturday's game against the Bucks.

Thybulle still isn't ready to make his 2024-25 debut for the Trail Blazers after suffering a right ankle sprain during November while ramping up from offseason surgery on his right knee. The disruptive wing's next chance to make his first appearance of the season comes Monday against the Pistons.

Matisse Thybulle
Portland Trail Blazers
