Matisse Thybulle Injury: Won't return Thursday vs. Lakers
Thybulle (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Thybulle was working his way back from offseason surgery on his right knee, but he suffered a setback in November when he suffered a Grade 2 right ankle sprain. He's been able to progress to non-contact drills, but it's unclear when the 2019 first-round pick will be able to make his 2024-25 regular-season debut. His next opportunity to do so will be Saturday against the Bucks.
