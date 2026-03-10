Matisse Thybulle News: Another two steals in loss

Thybulle finished Tuesday's 103-101 loss to the Hornets with three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and two steals over 11 minutes.

Thybulle continues to produce on the defensive end despite playing limited minutes off the bench. Since making his return from a long-term knee injury, Thybulle has recorded at least one steal in all but one of his games. In 10 appearances, he has averaged 1.6 steals in 11.7 minutes per game, putting him firmly on the streaming radar.