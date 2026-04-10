Matisse Thybulle headshot

Matisse Thybulle News: Available to return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Thybulle (foot) is available to return to Friday's game against the Clippers.

Thybulle was deemed questionable to return to Friday's contest ahead of the second half due to a right foot issue. However, he has since been cleared to check back in. He posted one point (1-2 FT), three steals and two blocks across nine minutes in the first half.

Matisse Thybulle
Portland Trail Blazers
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