Matisse Thybulle News: Defensive streak continues
Thybulle logged six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one block and one steal over 14 minutes during Wednesday's 127-119 victory over the Pacers.
Thybulle recorded at least one steal for the 11th straight game, despite continuing to play no more than 15 minutes on most nights. While the defensive contributions have been stream-worthy, the fact that he does very little else makes him a very specific target only.
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