Matisse Thybulle News: Delivers three steals in return

Thybulle (knee) recorded five points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three steals, two rebounds and one assist across 13 minutes Friday in the Trail Blazers' 157-103 loss to the Nuggets.

Coming out of the All-Star break, Thybulle was cleared to make his first appearance since Oct. 29 after he had initially been sidelined due to left thumb surgery before having his rehab program shut down earlier in January when he experienced right knee tendinopathy. While playing two shifts in the first half and then two more in the fourth quarter, Thybulle was able to make an impact on the defensive end with three steals. While he's unlikely to see his playing time increase dramatically moving forward, Thybulle could still hold some appeal as a streaming option for steals in deeper leagues on lighter game days.