Matisse Thybulle News: Minutes slowly rising
Thybulle had 14 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one block and three steals over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 130-99 victory over the Bucks.
After missing a big chunk of the season due to a knee injury, Thybulle is beginning to see his playing time creep up a bit. He's logged at least 23 minutes in two of his past three games, and Thybulle has recorded a trio of steals in each contest during this stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matisse Thybulle See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 620 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2628 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1242 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1143 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 2659 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matisse Thybulle See More