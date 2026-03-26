Matisse Thybulle headshot

Matisse Thybulle News: Minutes slowly rising

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 12:30pm

Thybulle had 14 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one block and three steals over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 130-99 victory over the Bucks.

After missing a big chunk of the season due to a knee injury, Thybulle is beginning to see his playing time creep up a bit. He's logged at least 23 minutes in two of his past three games, and Thybulle has recorded a trio of steals in each contest during this stretch.

Matisse Thybulle
Portland Trail Blazers
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