Matisse Thybulle headshot

Matisse Thybulle News: Records five steals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 11:52am

Thybulle ended with eight points (4-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and five steals across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 127-113 victory over the Hawks.

High steal totals are nothing new for Thybulle -- throughout his career, he's had 12 games in which he's recorded at least five steals. He's fared well since returning from his injury, posting averages of 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 three-pointers and 2.3 steals in 16.7 minutes across nine outings.

Matisse Thybulle
Portland Trail Blazers
