Matisse Thybulle News: Scores 15 points in limited run

Thybulle notched 15 points (5-6 FG, 5-6 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 122-111 loss to Cleveland.

Despite seeing just 15 minutes, Thybulle caught fire from beyond the arc and made the most of his limited run, matching his career-high mark (5) in the process. In six appearances with Portland, Thybulle has looked solid with 7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.5 blocks, 2.0 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 15.1 minutes.