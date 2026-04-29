Matisse Thybulle headshot

Matisse Thybulle News: Sees 15 minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Thybulle ended with two points (1-6 FG, 0-5 3Pt), one rebound, two assists, one block and two steals across 15 minutes during Tuesday's 114-95 loss to San Antonio in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

After playing 15 games in 2024-25, injuries took their toll again in 2025-26 to limit Thybulle to 30 regular-season appearances. He averaged just 16.0 minutes per contest to go with 5.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 2.0 steals on 43.3 percent shooting from the field. The veteran is now set to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

Matisse Thybulle
Portland Trail Blazers
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