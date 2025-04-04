Fantasy Basketball
Matisse Thybulle headshot

Matisse Thybulle News: Starting sans Camara

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2025 at 4:57pm

Thybulle will start in Friday's game against the Bulls.

The defensive-minded swingman is slated to make his first start of the season Friday due to Toumani Camara (ankle) being sidelined. Thybulle has appeared in 10 straight outings after missing the first 67 games of the season due to an ankle injury. He's averaging 6.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.6 assists across 17.4 minutes per contest.

