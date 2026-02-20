Matisse Thybulle News: Will play Friday
Thybulle (knee) will play Friday versus the Nuggets, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Thybulle hasn't played since Oct. 29, so we'd anticipate some heavy minutes restrictions in his first game back. However, even in limited minutes, Thybulle is capable of racking up the steals, so he's on the radar as a potential steals specialist in deep leagues.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matisse Thybulle See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 128 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 119 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 2625 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 1864 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 1171 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matisse Thybulle See More