Matisse Thybulle News: Will play Sunday
Thybulle (ankle) is good to go for Sunday's game versus Sacramento, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Thybulle was being listed as probable, and now we have official confirmation that he'll be out there. Thybulle is averaging 5.8 points, 1.2 triples and 2.1 steals per game this season.
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