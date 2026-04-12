Matisse Thybulle headshot

Matisse Thybulle News: Will play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Thybulle (ankle) is good to go for Sunday's game versus Sacramento, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Thybulle was being listed as probable, and now we have official confirmation that he'll be out there. Thybulle is averaging 5.8 points, 1.2 triples and 2.1 steals per game this season.

Matisse Thybulle
Portland Trail Blazers
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