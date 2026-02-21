Matt Allocco Injury: Returns to action Friday

Allocco (ankle) recorded three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Friday's 135-132 G League win over the Austin Spurs.

Allocco returned to the floor Friday after missing San Diego's previous contest with a right ankle injury. While he was perfect from the field, he served primarily in a complementary role, finishing with just one field-goal attempt across 25 minutes of action.