Matt Cross News: Posts double-double Saturday

Cross registered 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), 13 rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block over 41 minutes in Saturday's 112-105 G League loss to the Valley Suns.

Cross stood out for various contributions, including a double-digit total in rebounds for the third time in his last four games. The forward also knocked down a season-high four three-pointers, and the double-double was his second of the campaign. He'll look to retain a starting spot as he tries to help the Legends revert their poor run of form.