Matt Ryan News: Back with New York on two-way pact
The Knicks re-signed Ryan to a two-way contract on Tuesday.
New York waived the 27-year-old from its 15-man roster Sunday to make room for Landry Shamet, but after clearing waivers, Ryan will be brought back just a couple days later to fill one of the team's three two-way slots. Ryan has appeared in nine games for the Knicks this season, averaging 1.7 points across 5.0 minutes.
