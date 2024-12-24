Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matt Ryan headshot

Matt Ryan News: Back with New York on two-way pact

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 24, 2024 at 8:00pm

The Knicks re-signed Ryan to a two-way contract on Tuesday.

New York waived the 27-year-old from its 15-man roster Sunday to make room for Landry Shamet, but after clearing waivers, Ryan will be brought back just a couple days later to fill one of the team's three two-way slots. Ryan has appeared in nine games for the Knicks this season, averaging 1.7 points across 5.0 minutes.

Matt Ryan
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now