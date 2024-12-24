Matt Ryan News: Back with New York on two-way pact

The Knicks re-signed Ryan to a two-way contract on Tuesday.

New York waived the 27-year-old from its 15-man roster Sunday to make room for Landry Shamet, but after clearing waivers, Ryan will be brought back just a couple days later to fill one of the team's three two-way slots. Ryan has appeared in nine games for the Knicks this season, averaging 1.7 points across 5.0 minutes.