Matt Ryan headshot

Matt Ryan News: Brief trip to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

New York recalled Ryan from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Thursday.

Ryan, Tyler Kolek and Pacome Dadiet were all assigned Thursday morning before being recalled in the afternoon. Westchester didn't have a game, so the trio presumably practiced with the G League squad. Ryan has appeared in eight NBA games this season but hasn't played more than nine minutes in any of those contests.

Matt Ryan
New York Knicks
