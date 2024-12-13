Matt Ryan News: Brief trip to G League
New York recalled Ryan from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Thursday.
Ryan, Tyler Kolek and Pacome Dadiet were all assigned Thursday morning before being recalled in the afternoon. Westchester didn't have a game, so the trio presumably practiced with the G League squad. Ryan has appeared in eight NBA games this season but hasn't played more than nine minutes in any of those contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now