Matt Ryan News: Recalled by Knicks

Ryan was recalled by the Knicks on Saturday.

This move comes just days after Ryan was sent to the G League for what will now be a one-game stint with the Westchester Knicks. He recorded 18 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3PT,2-2 FT, three rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes in Friday's 116-109 victory over the College Park Skyhawks. He will now be available to play a depth forward role for New York in Sunday's game in Orlando should he ultimately be called upon.