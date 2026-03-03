Matthew Cleveland Injury: Nursing ankle injury

Cleveland (ankle) didn't play in Monday's 121-112 G League win over the Valley Suns.

Cleveland is contending with a left ankle injury, and the lack of detail regarding the issue renders his status unclear for future contests. The undrafted rookie is averaging 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.9 steals in 30.4 minutes per game through 15 G League regular-season outings, shooting 56.7 percent from the floor.