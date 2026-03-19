Matthew Cleveland News: Logs 14 minutes against Iowa

Cleveland (ankle) had five points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 14 minutes in Wednesday's 132-110 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Cleveland rejoined the team after missing six games due to a left ankle issue, but he got limited playing time off the bench Wednesday. He was a regular starter before suffering the injury, and there could be better chances for him to regain a major role from either Trey Townsend or Dereon Seabron in upcoming contests. In that case, Cleveland could be relied on for his averages of 16.0 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.