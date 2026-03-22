Matthew Cleveland News: Posts 27 points off bench

Cleveland racked up 27 points (10-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds and one block in 23 minutes during Saturday's 121-116 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.

Cleveland came off the bench for the second consecutive game since recovering from an ankle injury, but the playing time management didn't prevent him from delivering significant output this time. It was his second-highest scoring tally over 17 games played for the Stars. Having gained some momentum, Cleveland will continue to push for a starting role in wither Trey Townsend's or Dereon Seabron's place.