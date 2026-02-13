Matthew Moncrieffe News: Logs double-double off bench

Moncrieffe logged 10 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one assists and two blocks across 20 minutes during Thursday's 123-108 G League win over Maine.

Moncrieffe had a strong outing despite coming off the bench, as he led the Cruise in both rebounds and blocks in addition to securing his second double-double of the campaign. The 6-foot-8 forward also converted an efficient 80.0 percent of his field-goal attempts and is now averaging 4.6 points and 3.8 rebounds across 19 outings.