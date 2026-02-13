Matthew Murrell Injury: Sidelined with injury

Murrell sat out Thursday's 123-120 G League loss to the Valley Suns because of a shoulder injury.

Murrell was denied an opportunity to remain active following a run of three starts, as he picked up an issue whose severity is still unknown. The guard has struggled to gain momentum during the current G League season, and his involvement could now be limited depending on how quickly he reagins health. In that case, Max Abmas will continue to see extended outings in the short term.