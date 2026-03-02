Matthew Murrell News: Busy two-way effort in return
Murrell (shoulder) tallied 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 36 minutes during Monday's 121-112 G League win over the Valley Suns.
Murrell made his first appearance in nearly a month after tending to a shoulder injury, stuffing the stat sheet in his return. Over 23 G League regular-season outings (12 starts), the undrafted rookie is averaging 10.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.8 minutes per game.
Matthew Murrell
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now