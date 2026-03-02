Matthew Murrell News: Busy two-way effort in return

Murrell (shoulder) tallied 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 36 minutes during Monday's 121-112 G League win over the Valley Suns.

Murrell made his first appearance in nearly a month after tending to a shoulder injury, stuffing the stat sheet in his return. Over 23 G League regular-season outings (12 starts), the undrafted rookie is averaging 10.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.8 minutes per game.