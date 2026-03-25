Max Abmas News: Dominant from deep Tuesday
Abmas delivered 40 points (12-21 FG, 10-14 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists and five rebounds during 29 minutes in Tuesday's 131-119 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Abmas had a massive performance, with his 10 three-pointers tying the second-highest single-game total in the G League this season. Additionally, he achieved 40-plus points for the first time in two G League campaigns. With the Stars failing to qualify for the playoffs, Abmas finished the regular season with averages of 17.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
Max Abmas
Free Agent
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