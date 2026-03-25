Max Abmas News: Dominant from deep Tuesday

Abmas delivered 40 points (12-21 FG, 10-14 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists and five rebounds during 29 minutes in Tuesday's 131-119 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Abmas had a massive performance, with his 10 three-pointers tying the second-highest single-game total in the G League this season. Additionally, he achieved 40-plus points for the first time in two G League campaigns. With the Stars failing to qualify for the playoffs, Abmas finished the regular season with averages of 17.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game.