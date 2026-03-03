Max Abmas News: Drops 29 points in G League

Abmas totaled 29 points (12-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 38 minutes Monday during the G League Salt Lake City Stars 121-112 win over the Valley Suns.

Abmas tied Sean East for the team lead in scoring, though it was Abmas who was a bit more efficient from the field. The 24-year-old has been putting on quite the performance on the offensive end of late, as he's averaging 26.8 points over his previous six outings.