Max Abmas News: Efficient effort in victory

Abmas supplied 28 points (8-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal during 33 minutes in Friday's 123-106 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Abmas remained solid as he increased a streak of three games with more than 20 points, while his 72.7 and 71.4-percent shooting from the field and beyond the arc, respectively, represented his best marks of the season. Having made seven consecutive starts, Abmas should be one of the Stars' most reliable contributors in upcoming action.