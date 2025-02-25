Max Abmas News: Gets back on track with 21 points

Abmas finished with 21 points (7-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes during Monday's 119-96 G League win over the College Park Skyhawks.

Abmas provided a spark off the bench Monday with his highest scoring output since a Jan. 20 win over the Rip City Remix, ending second on the squad in scoring and falling just one three-pointer shy of the team high. It was a big bounce-back effort by the 23-year-old, who had failed to hit double digits in points during each of his past five contests.